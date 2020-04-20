$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

