$4.47 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will announce $4.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $20.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,484. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $195.96. 532,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

