48,838 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 329,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.