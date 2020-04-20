48,838 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 329,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Several analysts have commented on NGG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

