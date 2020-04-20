$86.63 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $86.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.67 million. Nevro posted sales of $82.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $336.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $438.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $446.79 million, with estimates ranging from $414.60 million to $487.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Nevro stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 342,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,871. Nevro has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

