$9.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will report $9.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.52 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $35.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $37.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 930,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $16,818,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

