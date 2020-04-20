$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $9.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $5.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $49.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.52 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $71.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 139,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,799. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,590. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

