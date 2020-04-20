$93.85 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce $93.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.30 million and the highest is $98.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $98.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $403.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $417.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $412.80 million, with estimates ranging from $402.60 million to $423.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $101.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Potbelly by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

