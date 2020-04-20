Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.74.

IOTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 595,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arch Venture Corp bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 231,199 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

