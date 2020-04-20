Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEWU stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 60.80 ($0.80). 1,925,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Aew UK Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.10 ($1.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

Get Aew UK Reit alerts:

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Aew UK Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew UK Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.