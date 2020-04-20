Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,668. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

