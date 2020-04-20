Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.39. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,668. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.