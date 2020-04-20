Analysts Expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.63). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,023. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.