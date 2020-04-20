Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce sales of $35.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the highest is $35.80 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $37.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $142.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.63 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

MBWM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 59,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

