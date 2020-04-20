Analysts Set Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Agile Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,196,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,363. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

