Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $100.83

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 765,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

