Analysts Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) PT at $25.20

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 308,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 44,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,863,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

