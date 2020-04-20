Analysts Set Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price at $67.44

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 432,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 1.09. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

