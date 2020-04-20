ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 26,905,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 19,934,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,427,108. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.97. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

