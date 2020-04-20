ARAW Price Up 16.4% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a total market cap of $10,960.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.64 or 0.04522926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008731 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

