Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.
Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $36.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.