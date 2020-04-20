Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 564.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

