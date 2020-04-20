Argus Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $42.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Argus from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

