Argus Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $831.59.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $812.87. 33,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $677.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.51. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.