Arionum Market Capitalization Hits $33,015.26 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $33,015.26 and approximately $10,681.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,912.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02509871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.03225801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00594050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00800562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00077287 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00026758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00624091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

