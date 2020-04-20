Arqma Trading Down 10.6% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $18,322.71 and $58.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.02520687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.03245044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00799222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00076780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00649315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,518,792 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,248 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

