Aryacoin One Day Volume Hits $50,052.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $50,052.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006821 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,412,829 coins and its circulating supply is 127,812,840 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

