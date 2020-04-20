ATBCoin (ATB) Market Cap Reaches $30,014.24

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $30,014.24 and $24,021.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.03253161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00768680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

