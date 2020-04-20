Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,844.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $4,844.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02695146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00222005 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,880,448 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

