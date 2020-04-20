Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.28 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. During the last week, Aurora has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $265,303.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.04482012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00065951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010101 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

