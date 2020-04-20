Axe (AXE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2.11 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000738 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

