B. Riley Cuts Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target to $40.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

SALT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $5.30. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

