B. Riley Lowers EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Price Target to $8.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 546,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

In other EAGLE POINT CR/COM news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Tramontano acquired 10,000 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 604,875 shares of company stock worth $6,227,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter worth $77,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter worth $403,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

