B. Riley Trims Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price to $4.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 685,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,141. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

