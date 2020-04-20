Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

