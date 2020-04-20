BANKEX (BKX) Price Tops $0.0022

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $889,863.58 and approximately $7,041.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.04471984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008790 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.