Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 215,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,433. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

