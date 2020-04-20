Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 249,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

