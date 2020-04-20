Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Issues Earnings Results

Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BHRD stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.28 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Be Heard Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.
About Be Heard Group
