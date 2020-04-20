Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Issues Earnings Results

Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BHRD stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 0.28 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Be Heard Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.24 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

Get Be Heard Group alerts:

About Be Heard Group

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides marketing services to business clients in various sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers digital media and analytics agency, digital marketing, analytics consultancy, and advertising agency services. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Be Heard Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Be Heard Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.