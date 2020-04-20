Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

BYSI stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

