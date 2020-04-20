BidaskClub Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 497,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

