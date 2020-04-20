Bitcoin Plus Trading 27% Higher This Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00053098 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $531,441.32 and $29,383.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 139,013 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

