Blockpass Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,102.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $126,938.82 and approximately $4,102.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

