Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, TOPBTC and Bittrex. Bloom has a market cap of $1.31 million and $61.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.