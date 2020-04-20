Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,801.38.

BKNG traded down $59.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,411.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,755. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,830.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

