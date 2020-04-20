Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $371.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $351.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $436.46.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.62. 119,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,108. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $265.90 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.