Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $111,128.98 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.02733888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00226045 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.