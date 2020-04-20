Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,947. The stock has a market cap of $542.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

