Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.