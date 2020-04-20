Brokerages Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 321,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,473. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $249.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

