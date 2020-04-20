Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $899.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $899.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $945.10 million and the lowest is $869.70 million. Flowserve posted sales of $890.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,814. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

