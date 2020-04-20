Brokerages Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will announce sales of $270.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $281.50 million. KEMET posted sales of $355.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in KEMET by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in KEMET by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.