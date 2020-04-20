Brokerages Anticipate Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

